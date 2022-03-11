BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (WJW) – Walmart is rolling out a new feature to make online shopping for clothes a better fit.

A frustrating aspect of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look good on you.

Walmart is adding a “Choose My Model” experience to its app and website.

Customers can determine the model who best represents their height, body shape and skin tone to understand how an item will look on them.

Courtesy: Walmart

The feature currently offers the ability to select from 50 models between 5’2” and 6’0” in height and sizes XS – XXXL.

Eventually, Walmart plans to expand the selection to 120 models to help people find the best fit.