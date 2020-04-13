Walmart introduces new shopping cart sanitation process, social distancing floor decals

Walmart has announced additional measures to ensure safe shopping for customers.
Previous measures included limiting the number of customers allowed in stores and making all aisles one-way thoroughfares.
The new measures include:
-- Sneeze guards: Plexiglass barriers will be installed at pharmacy lanes and regular registers over the next two to three weeks.
-- New shopping cart sanitization solution: Stores will soon start using two-gallon sprayer kits to sanitize whole carts.
-- Social distancing: Stores will install floor decals at both the entrances and in checkout lanes to help customers establish six-foot social distancing parameters.
For more, click here.