Walmart in Madison temporarily closes for cleaning, restocking

*In the related video, above, learn more on COVID tests*



MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – The Walmart in Madison is temporarily closed while a cleaning crew comes in and sanitizes the store.

A third-party cleaning specialist started the process at 2 p.m. Monday at the 6067 N Ridge Road location.

They plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after store associates restock the shelves.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” Walmart said in a statement.

When the store reopens Wednesday, the company says it’ll continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

Last week, the Aurora Walmart at 7235 Market Place Drive, the Eastlake Walmart at 33752 Vine Street and the Sam’s Club at 10250 Brookpark Road were temporarily closed for deep cleaning.