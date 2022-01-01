Walmart in Eastlake temporarily closing while crews clean

FILE: Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A Walmart in Eastlake is closing temporarily while a cleaning crew comes in and sanitizes the store.

A third-party cleaning specialist will start the process at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the 33752 Vine Street location.

They plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3 after store associates restock the shelves.

“We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” the company said in a statement. “In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.”

You can find the county-by-county breakdown here.

When the store reopens Monday, the company says it’ll continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

The Aurora Walmart at 7235 Market Place Drive and the Sam’s Club at 10250 Brookpark Road also temporarily closed this week for deep cleaning.