Walmart in Aurora temporarily closing for cleaning

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — An Aurora Walmart will close Wednesday afternoon so the store can be sanitized and restocked as part of COVID-19 precautions.

According to a statement from Walmart, the location at 7235 Market Place Drive is set to close at 2 p.m. “as part of an ongoing company-initiated program.”

According to the statement:

“As an essential business and a member of the Aurora community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time… As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic…This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The store will reopen at 6 p.m. Thursday.