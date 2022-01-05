Walmart hiring thousands in home delivery expansion

(The Hill) — Walmart is set to hire over 3,000 new employees in order to expand its home delivery service.

The retailer made the announcement on Tuesday, detailing its hopes to employ more delivery drivers and build out a fleet of electric delivery vans, according to Reuters.

Walmart said it now has about 100 drivers and services about 6 million homes. It is aiming to service nearly 30 million homes by the year’s end, the news outlet noted.

Walmart launched its “InHome” delivery service in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2019. Through the program, shoppers have the option to have their items delivered directly to their homes and can, in some cases, have the groceries placed right into their kitchens or garages if they are not home, Reuters reported.

Walmart drivers are reportedly given an access code that pairs with a “smart” entry lock for entrance.

COVID-19 has increased the desire for online grocery delivery, with services like Instacart, Uber and Amazon creating competition for Walmart, Reuters noted.

Walmart has reportedly been aiming to improve its delivery options over the last few years. In 2017, the retailer created a last-mile delivery service program that allowed store employees to carry out online orders after they completed their in-store shifts.