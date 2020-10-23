Walmart extending hours in November, keeping special shopping hour for seniors

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be extending hours beginning on November 14.
According to Walmart’s Twitter page, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
The hours will give customers more time to shop and help disperse traffic throughout the day, according to the post.
Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.
Walmart will continue hosting a special shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older and those most vulnerable. This starts one hour before the store opens.
Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during this time.
Walmart expanded its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at most stores nationwide in August.
