ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after two Walmart employees were pepper-sprayed during a robbery in Ashland Monday night.

According to Ashland police, the robbery happened at the Walmart on East Main Street around 10:16 p.m.

Investigators say it all started when two customers were trying to buy three Apple watches and two iPads at the electronics checkout counter.

Their credit card was declined and the male customer said he would pay with cash, but then the female with him sprayed two workers in the face with pepper spray and they left with the electronics.

By the time officers were called to the scene, the suspects had taken off in a gray Jeep SUV, heading eastbound on E. Main St. toward I-71.

First responders treated the Walmart workers at the scene.

The case remains under investigation at this time.