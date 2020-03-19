Walmart changes hours, creates special time for senior shopping

An image of the sign for Walmart as photographed on March 16, 2020 in East Setauket, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Walmart is making a few changes as it, and other retailers nationwide, deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain announced on Wednesday it is changing its hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. It’s an effort to give employees enough time to restore shelves and sanitize the store, Walmart said.

Walmart also said it will hold hour-long senior shopping events every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. Pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time. The exact times for senior shopping was not included in the news release on Wednesday.

All Walmart shoppers should expect limits on certain items, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart said it is temporarily closing its automotive centers. Vision centers will be open for essential services, like picking up existing orders and eyeglass repairs.