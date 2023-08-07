(WJW) – Walmart is set to expand its in-store demo stations to over 1,000 locations across the United States by the end of January 2024.

The retail giant has been quietly testing the concept since April, offering customers the opportunity to sample products as they shop, Walmart reported.

Demo stations, of course, means free samples of new products.

During the pilot phase, which began with 25 stores, Walmart has gradually increased the number of participating locations. Currently, over 120 stores offer demos every weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The goal is to expand to 1,000 stores by the end of the year.