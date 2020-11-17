Walmart Black Friday: The 5 best deals of 2020

Walmart will begin the third phase of its Black Friday event next Wednesday.

According to Walmart, a first round of deals will be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by another round of online bargains at 12 a.m. ET on Friday. In store deals will begin Friday at 5 a.m. local time.

Here are the five best deals:

AirPods Pro at $169 (was $249): This is the lowest price ever seen for the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528): This is the first 65″ Samsung 4K TV for under $500. If you’re in the market for a massive TV, this is one of the top deals for Black Friday 2020. If you need a bigger TV, a Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV will be the same price at $478. Both TVs will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179): This is an all-time low price for the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy): Due to demand, it’s not easy to find a deal on the Nintendo Switch – but Walmart has a great offer for Black Friday. If you purchase the Switch at the regular price ($299), you will receive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($59.99 value) for free. The Nintendo Switch will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (was $129.99): If you’re still searching for Christmas gifts, this cookware set is a great option. The set comes in three colors turquoise, red, and gray. The cookware set will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Some of the other deals include:

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: