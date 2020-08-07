Walls of Love honors Alianna DeFreeze

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Walls of Love honored Alianna DeFreeze with its 500th wall on Friday.

The newest wall is at the corner of East 105th Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland.

“Walls of Love has blessed us with keeping Alianna’s legacy alive,” said Damon DeFreeze, Alianna’s father. “It’s incredible. Homelessness is important in this city… We have homeless veterans. We have homeless families.”

Alianna was 14-year-old when she disappeared on her way to school in January 2017. Her body was found in an abandoned house on Cleveland’s east side three days later. A sex offender was convicted of her murder.

“She was a very joyful child. She loved people. She loved kids,” said WyTonya DeFreeze, Alianna’s step-mother. “Her smiled lighted up the world.”

Walls of Love, founded in Cleveland by Holly Jackson, provides necessary items to homeless people in the community by placing them on walls and fences. The initiative’s next big project will be completing 50 Walls of Love in Ohio on Nov. 7.

