Walls of Love and Domino’s giving pizzas to families in need this week

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Walls of Love and two Domino’s Pizza stores in Summit County are giving pizza to families who need help with dinner this week.

On Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 730 E. Market St. and 1326 Vernon Odom Blvd, families can pick up a large cheese or pepperoni pizza while supplies last.

You have to be at least 18 years of age and have a valid picture I.D.

If you would like to donate, you can Venmo Walls of Love at wallsoflove or CashApp at $walloflove.

You can also email them at wallsoflove216@gmail.com.