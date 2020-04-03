Wall-to-wall sunshine today, temps warm-up for the weekend

(WJW)- TGIF! We are ending the work-week with wall-to-wall sunshine.

The temperature today will be around 53-58 degrees, with sunny conditions.

If you are wanting to do any yard work, Saturday is your chance to tackle those chores.

We will see temps in the high 60s with sunny conditions.

*Best chance for showers will be Saturday night/early Sunday.*

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Big changes late next week. Thunderstorm potential goes up Wednesday with more ups and downs heading into Easter weekend

