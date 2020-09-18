Walker Elementary School in Canton cancels in-person classes after case of COVID-19 reported

*Watch our report above on the latest guidance on schools from officials.*

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Classes for students at Walker Elementary School in Canton are cancelled for Friday after a case of COVID-19 was reported.

“We received late notice of an additional positive case of COVID at Walker. The district will use the time to work through the contact tracing and cleaning protocol recommended by the Health Department,” the district wrote on Facebook.

The district will share additional information with any Walker families who may be affected.

Faircrest and Canton South High School students will report as scheduled.

