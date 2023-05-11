[In the player above, watch previous coverage of new births in April 2023 at the African Safari Wildlife Park.]

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — It won’t just be humans enjoying Ohio’s summer weather.

The kangaroos, warthogs, porcupines, lemurs, macaws and other critters at African Safari Wildlife Park along South Lightner Road will be out and about in the park’s Walk-Thru Safari, reopening this Saturday, May 13.

Extended weekends running every Saturday and Sunday through Memorial Day weekend are when the park offers all its attractions, including the Walk-Thru Safari, educational animals shows, camel rides and tortoise feedings.

Tickets are discounted by up to $16 per guest on the website through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

The safari park has been in operation for more than 50 years.

Its Drive-Thru Safari features giraffe, bison, alpacas and deer.