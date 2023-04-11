CLEVELAND (WJW) — WALK THE MOON, a pop band hailing from Cincinnati, is scheduled to play at Progressive Field following the Cleveland Guardians‘ Saturday, June 24, game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The one-hour set following the game is open to all ticketholders. Game attendees don’t need to buy an extra ticket to watch from their seat, but fans who want to watch on the field can buy an add-on standing room-only ticket for $20.

WALK THE MOON is:

Nicholas Petricca, singer/keyboardist

Eli Maiman, guitarist

Sean Waugaman, drummer

The band’s single “Shut Up and Dance” brought them to the top of the charts in 2015. The band’s latest release “HEIGHTS” features singles “Can You Handle My Love??” and “Giants.”