Walgreens manager spit on, scratched during shoplifting incident in Akron: Police

by: Jordan Unger

Posted:

Courtesy of Akron Police Department

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a Walgreens manager said he was assaulted during a shoplifting incident over the weekend.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street.

According to police, the 28-year-old store manager saw two suspects pushing two carts full of merchandise out the door without paying.

When the manager confronted them, he said one of the suspects scratched him and spit on him. They then took off with one of the carts full of merchandise and left the other behind, the report said.

Police are now trying to identify the suspects.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Akron Police Department’s Detective Morris at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

