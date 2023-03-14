(WJW) Lake effect snow is coating some surfaces this morning. Temperatures are cold enough that we have seen some snow stick to the side roads and grassy surfaces. Some spots are slick for the morning commute.

Overall most places are seeing 1-2″, mainly on grassy surfaces. Pockets of 2-3″ are possible, especially in the snowbelt region. Most snow will melt on the main roads.

Our next system will bring a warm-up and rain.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade is looking wet and windy, but warm!

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd. Temperatures stay 5-10° BELOW average (with a few exceptions). Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast: