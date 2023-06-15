(Above video is previous coverage of a rough allergy season in Northeast Ohio)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Some residents in Rocky River say it looked like they woke up to a dusting of snow Thursday, but they knew what it was right away.

This season, some residents say cottonwood trees are shedding more white fluffy seeds than in recent years, leaving some green lawns looking like they’re covered with a dash of light snow.

While allergy experts say it’s common for some people who don’t have true cottonwood tree allergies to believe the fluffy white seeds cause allergies, but those floating seeds don’t, according to Cleveland Clinic Dr. Ruchi Shah in the Department of Allergy and Immunology.

“The allergens from cottonwood trees that trigger allergies start in very early spring are so microscopic, they can’t been seen with the human eye,” she said.

Cottonwood trees are aptly named because they produce seeds that look like cotton balls.

When it comes to those white fluffy things drifting off of trees, Shah says those are just seeds, which is a way for cottonwood trees to pollinate themselves.

Shah said tree pollen season wraps up in late June, but grass pollen season goes through the end of summer.

In addition to over-the-counter allergy medicines, it also helps to take a shower and change clothes after spending time outside to wash away the microscopic allergens.

By the way, don’t fret: Northeast Ohio averages its first measurable snowfall around five months from now in early November.