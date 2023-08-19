CLEVELAND (WJW) – Saturday morning is starting cool with temperatures in the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine today.

August heats up Sunday with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. Some isolated communities south may actually break the 90 degree mark. When you factor in a little humidity, it will feel like we’re in the lower 90s.

If you’re headed to the Guardians game Saturday evening, it should be a nice one. Slightly warmer, staying dry with hazy sunshine.

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns.

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week! A few weak fronts will pass from the NW. Timing is still uncertain. Highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to lower 80s (90s stay west as the month ends). More on this coming soon.

Best chance for rain: Late next week

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Next week starts dry with only a slight chance of rain by the end of the week.