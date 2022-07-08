(WJW) – McDonald’s breakfast sandwich lovers rejoice!

The fast-food chain has announced the return of its popular breakfast bagel sandwiches, including the Steak, Egg & Cheese sandwich that more than 20,000 people petitioned to have back on the menu.

In a press release, the restaurant said, “Fans asked, McDonald’s answered: breakfast bagels are back in Ohio!”

The company said starting in July, and for a “limited time,” customers can choose from four fan-favorite sandwiches: Steak, Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese, and Egg & Cheese Bagel.

Many fans have already taken to Twitter to express their excitement using the hashtag #Bagelsareback.

It’s not clear how long the sandwiches will stick around, so if you’re “loving it” head to a McDonald’s restaurant near you.