(WJW) – Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first classic-style Mario game to be released in 11 years, comes out for the Nintendo Switch this month.

Releasing on Oct. 20, the new game will feature classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay with new “Wonder” effects and power-ups including “Elephant Fruit.”

According to the Nintendo wiki page, while in Elephant Fruit form, the character is transformed into an elephant that can use its trunk as a means to defeat enemies. The character can also store water in its trunk to spray on flowers and more!

According to Nintendo, the game will also have the latest cast of characters ever seen in a side-scrolling Mario game to choose from.

In true Nintendo fashion, up to four players can play Super Mario Bros. Wonder together on the Nintendo Switch.

The game was officially announced during the June 21 Nintendo Direct.

Right now, you can find the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game demo at select Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart locations, according to the Nintendo website.

Nintendo also released a full trailer of the game, so gamers can see exactly what to expect in the new release.

“Welcome to the Flower Kingdom! Learn all about Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure, including worlds, playable characters, power-ups, Wonder effects, and so much more!” reads the caption of the trailer on Nintendo’s official YouTube account. “Jump into the unexpected when Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.”

According to the Nintendo wiki page, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first Super Mario game to be released since Super Mario Odyssey came out in 2017.

It’s also the first classic, side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. game since New Super Mario Bros. U was released on the Wii U in 2012. That title was re-released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch.

The first Super Mario Bros. game was released in 1985 on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

To preorder your copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, click here.