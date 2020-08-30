Wadsworth police searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Wadsworth police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Kayla Pamer was last seen in a red Chevrolet Cavalier leaving Saxon Avenue in Akron around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was being driven by an unknown adult female.

Kayla is 4’10”, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

The investigation has determined that Kayla may be endangered based on the circumstances.

Anyone with information on Kayla’s location is asked to contact the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511. Information can also be sent via email at wadsworthpd@wadsworthcity.org or by messaging their Facebook page.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: