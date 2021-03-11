Wadsworth police offer reward in likely murder of man missing since October

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Wadsworth Police Department is offering a reward for information in the suspected murder of Iron Jailen Cannon.

Cannon, 28, of Akron, was last seen in the early-morning hours of Oct. 18. in Wadsworth. Police said they believe he was shot and killed.

Those responsible went to great lengths to hide evidence and Cannon’s body, according to investigators.

Iron Cannon

“The Wadsworth Police Department has made significant investigative efforts to bring this case to prosecution since the time of Cannon’s disappearance, but investigative leads have yet to reveal the location of his body. We will not rest until Cannon’s family has the closure they deserve, which includes the successful prosecution of the suspects involved,” the department said on Thursday.

A reward up to $2,500 is available for tips leading to the recovery of Cannon’s remains and the identification of suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.

Cannon was featured on FOX 8’s missing person segment in November.