Wadsworth police arrest 7 in murder of missing man; Body still not located

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Wadsworth Police Department arrested seven people in connection with the disappearance and murder of an Akron man.

Iron Jailen Cannon, 27, was last seen in Wadsworth on Oct. 18. Police said he was shot and killed, resulting in an elaborate coverup. Cannon’s remains have still not been recovered.

Iron Cannon

A Medina County grand jury indicted the following:

Justin D. Hornbeck, 28, of Uniontown: murder with firearm specification, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of Corrupt Activity

Tyrone L. Render, 27, of Wooster: tampering with evidence with firearm specification, obstructing justice, having weapons under disability, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Autumn M. Knight, 27, of Cuyahoga Falls: tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Marcus Y. Clark, 55, of Akron: tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

•Christopher J. Williams, 32, of Akron: tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Samantha P. McCune, 27, of Uniontown: obstructing justice

Antonio W. Moore, 38, of Akron: obstructing justice

All suspects were taken to the Medina County Jail. Police said bonds range from $500,000 to $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563. Calls can remain anonymous and a reward of $2,500 is available.

“The Wadsworth Police Department is committed to bringing closure to Iron’s family, and will continue to search for Iron’s remains,” the department said.

Cannon was featured on FOX 8’s missing person segment in November.