WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – The hot housing market in 2022 was even hotter in Wadsworth.

According to the experts at Realtor.com, homes in the Medina County community sold faster and received more views from buyers than the average home listing in the U.S.

The popular real estate website released its list of the 50 Hottest Zip Codes. Wadsworth came in at 36 on the list.

The median listing price for a home was $354,000 in June 2022, and listings spent an average of just 18 days on the market.

Experts said among the list of “hottest zips,” the average asking price was $432,000 and was 4% lower than the average U.S. listing price in June of $450,000.

“As a result of rising inflation and higher costs for housing and everyday expenses, homebuyers have set their sights on areas that offer good bang for their buck, making value a key theme among this year’s hottest ZIPs,” said the experts at Realtor.com in a press release.

Other Ohio communities that made the list include, Worthington (3), Dayton (23), Waynesville (25) and Mount Vernon (37.) For the full list, click here.