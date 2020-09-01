Wadsworth football player tests positive for coronavirus; school says no other team members affected

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – Superintendent Andy Hill of Wadsworth City Schools says a football player at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, no other player, student, or faculty member will be required to quarantine.

The district says they learned of the positive test and consulted with the Medina County Health Department prior to Wadsworth’s game against North Royalton.

Wadsworth beat North Royalton Friday night in North Royalton.

