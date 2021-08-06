Wadsworth EMT helps woman deliver baby at home

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – A local EMT got the surprise of his career when he helped a mother

deliver her baby at home. In fact, it was the first baby he’s ever delivered.

The Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department responded to the call of a mother in labor at her home Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Eric Bowling was the first medic to arrive at the home on Val Dosta Circle.

“I have been EMS now for 28 years now. This is my first actual baby,” said Bowling.

Bowling says he was working an overtime shift because someone called off. It was the right shift at the right time. That’s because when Bowling entered the home, the baby was already crowning.

“The mother asked if we could get to the hospital. I said, `No, we need to do this right now’ and the baby was delivered within 10 minutes of us getting on scene,” said Bowling.

Bowling helped deliver a healthy baby girl, along with fellow medic Troy Lorton, and the rest of their crew that arrived shortly after.

“The mother was like, ‘I want to get an epidural.’ I said, ‘we can’t do that.’ The family said I stayed pretty calm, but if they felt what I felt inside, they would have known I wasn’t very calm,” said Bowling.

With almost 30 years of experience as a first responder, Bowling said he gets called out to all types of situations on a daily basis.

However, as a father of two himself, this is a call he will never forget.

“It is so crazy to think that when my kids were delivered, there were doctors, nurses and medical staff. This young lady was dependent on our local EMS. It really makes you proud to be part of that,” he said.

According to the Wadsworth Fire Department, both the mother and baby girl are recovering at Summa Health and they’re both doing well.