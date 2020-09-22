Wadsworth college student wins decked-out Natty Light ‘Dorm From Home’ trailer

Photo courtesy Natty Light

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A college student currently taking classes from home in Wadsworth, Ohio, recently received a cushy surprise.

Brandon Randolph won a tricked out “Dorm From Home” trailer from the people at Natural Light beer, after entering a contest aimed at bringing the party (and a sweet study space) to college students’ homes.

Described as a mobile dorm room for those 21 years old and above, Randolph’s new digs include plenty of Natty Light-themed items along with a TV, couch, mini-fridge, A/C and heat and a desk.

“I’ve been working remotely for my college internship and taking classes all from the garage since the start of the pandemic,” Randolph said in a statement. “So I chose to enter the Natural Light Dorm From Home contest because I desperately needed an upgrade to my at home studying and work set up. Now that I have the Dorm From Home, I can finally stop dealing with my younger siblings distracting me during my online classes and my fingers freezing while I type on my keyboard from my parents’ garage.”

Anheuser-Busch, who owns the beer brand, conceived of the contest to remind students that “the college experience is worth celebrating, no matter where you are.”

“Having to miss a semester on-campus is a devastating feeling for our fans,” said Daniel Blake, Vice President of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We could never replace the full experience, but Dorm From Home will give a piece of the college lifestyle back to one lucky fan.”

Randolph was honored to be the recipient of the prize.

“To say the least, this mobile dorm has been the best thing to happen to me in this crazy year of 2020, and even my whole life,” Randolph said.

Check out the Natty Light set-up in the photos above.

