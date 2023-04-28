WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – A Wadsworth middle schooler was killed in a crash while riding his bicycle Friday afternoon.

Wadsworth police were called to a crash involving a bike and a van on Silvercreek Road, near Longbrook Drive, just after 2:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, 13-year-old James Kennedy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wadsworth City School District later confirmed that Kennedy was a 7th grader at Wadsworth Middle School.

There were no other injuries in the crash, which is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wadsworth City Schools released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to announce the death of James Kennedy, one of our students at Wadsworth Middle School. We received notice that he died in a tragic accident. The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time. Our Wadsworth Crisis Response Team will have trained crisis counselors available to meet with students and staff, beginning tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wadsworth Middle School, located in the Media Center.“