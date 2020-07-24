VP of Discovery Tours charged for allegedly embezzling more than $600,000 from company

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A federal grand jury has returned an eighteen-count indictment against the former vice president of Discovery Tours.

According to a press release, Joseph A. Cipolletti, 45, of Hudson was charged with wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and making a false statement.

“This defendant is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from hardworking Northeast Ohio families, intended to provide their children and students with meaningful educational experiences, for his own personal use – such as buying vehicles and backyard renovations,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “As a result of the defendant’s alleged actions, his place of business was forced into bankruptcy, and our community’s schoolchildren were deprived of invaluable experiences and memories.”

Discovery Tours, which was based out of Mayfield Village, offered educational trips for grad school and high school students to cities like Washington D.C. The trips would include transportation, hotel accommodations, meals, sightseeing admissions and securtiy.

Investigators say Cipolletti was responsible for managing all of the finances.

According to court documents, from June 2014 to May 2018, the defendant is alleged to have devised a scheme to divert payments intended for these trips for personal use.

“The defendant defrauded parents, other student trip purchasers, and embezzled funds meant for school trips on items such as home renovations and personal vehicles. Overall, the defendant is alleged to have embezzled approximately $609,942 from his place of business.”

The indictment states that as a result of his actions, Discovery Tours had to abruptly end operations and file for bankruptcy. Dozens of trips had to be canceled and more than 5,000 families lost money they had previously paid for the trips.

“When these families paid for a trip, fraud wasn’t on the itinerary,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “This business owner didn’t keep his word, so now his next destination will be the courthouse.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: