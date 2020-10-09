VP Mike Pence making campaign stop in Ohio on Monday

**Watch our one-on-one interview with Mike Pence in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop in Ohio next week.

The Trump campaign announced Thursday that Pence will be hosting a rally in Columbus on Monday, October 12.

The rally is taking place at Nickolas Savko & Sons and begins at noon. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is required.

Ohio has been a hot spot for the Trump campaign. Both President Donald Trump and Pence have visited the state multiple times.

Pence was in Ohio just three weeks ago. He spoke one-on-one with FOX 8’s Dave Nethers after speaking to hundreds of supporters at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

During that interview Pence acknowledged that “the road to victory goes right through Ohio.”

“The enthusiasm that I saw here today in Muskingum County convinces me that the people of Ohio are going to vote for four more years for Donald Trump,” Pence told Nethers.

He also shared how every vote is important and how he was encouraged by the reception in Ohio.

Are you interested in attending Pence’s rally on Monday? Click here to register for the event.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: