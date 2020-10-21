LIVE: VP Mike Pence holds rally in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence is holding a “Make America Great Again” rally in Cincinnati Wednesday evening.

The rally is taking place at Lunken Airport at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but tickets are required. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Al attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer.

Pence’s visit comes two weeks before Election Day. The Trump campaign has been making campaign stops in many battleground states, including Ohio.

