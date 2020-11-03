Voting machine issue fixed, jammed ballots to be counted at Tuscarawas County polling locations

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — A mistake by poll workers in Tuscarawas County caused ballots to become jammed in voting machines on Tuesday morning.
Election officials say after the DS 200 Optical Scanners were delivered to 43 polling locations, a bar on the back of the machine was supposed to be placed in a locked down position, but when poll workers failed to do that, the ballots became jammed in the scanners.
That’s when they discovered the bar was in the wrong position, and voters began expressing concern that their ballots would not be counted.
In response to complaints about the problem, Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt told Fox 8, “I just want to let them know that of course we are sorry that this happened, but unfortunately mistakes do happen. As soon as we found out, we corrected the error. We are as concerned as the voters, we want to have the most secure and safe election.”
Garbrandt says the ballots that were jammed in the scanners were removed and placed in an auxiliary bin at each polling location, and the bins were then double locked. At the end of the night after the polls close, a committee of Democratic and Republican election workers will open the bins and scan each ballot.
“They’re a bipartisan team so the same number of Democrats as Republicans and so that’s how we preserve those ballots, the integrity of those ballots. Nobody is going to take them down the road and dump them in the creek, so they’re safe,” said Garbrandt.
To ensure that every ballot is counted, election workers are required to show that the number of voters and the number of ballots are the same at the end of the day.
“No one can touch those ballots until that bin is opened at the end of the night. They really do have to scan them, otherwise they’re not going to reconcile and they have to reconcile before they come back to the courthouse,” said Garbrandt.
As for lingering concern from some voters, Garbrandt told Fox 8, “we know that there is a high level of anxiety, because our turnout is so much higher than four years ago, that people are really engaged and that’s really a wonderful thing about democracy.”
