CLEVELAND (WJW) – What will the Cleveland Browns‘ new dog logo look like? We are getting closer to finding out!

The Browns unveiled their “Top 5 Submissions” for the team’s new logo on Monday.

The artist who receives the highest number of votes will then be placed with a mix of three additional local designs for the final round of voting, which will open on May 10 and close in early June.

The winning design will then be unveiled around Browns’ training camp later this summer.

Last month, fans were asked to start sharing their artwork on social media and submit design ideas on the Cleveland Browns’ website.

Fans were then asked to vote on their favorite of nearly 300 entries.

In a post to social media, the Browns unveiled their Top 5 finalists and said, “The next round of voting begins Wednesday.”

To cast a vote, visit the Cleveland Browns website. Fans get one vote per email address.

In March, fans voted to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” and the Mastiff breed was chosen.

And last year, the team also asked fans to vote for the Browns’ next field design.

SkyFOX then caught a glimpse of the new field design before the team officially announced the winner. Oops!

