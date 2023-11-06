CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several new voting laws are in effect for 2023, including no in-person early voting Monday, the day before Election Day.

“Old habits die hard, so we’ve had a few people come by, hoping to vote today, but they all cheerfully decided to go to their precinct and their voting location, where they live tomorrow,” said Mike West, spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Elections officials say there are several things voters need to remember when they cast their ballot on Election Day.

First, know your correct voter location and new voter ID laws.

For example, acceptable forms of ID allowing you to vote include an Ohio driver license, an Ohio state ID card, an interim identification form issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. passport or passport card, a U.S. military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card. They must include the voter’s name and photograph.

So, what’s no longer accepted? Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or concealed carry permit.

“The rules have changed since a lot of people voted in November. They were in effect for August, but it’s always a good idea to go on our website or the Secretary of State’s website and look up the acceptable forms of ID,” says West.

“I came in because I wanted to make sure that my vote was cast,” said voter Rev. Crystal Smith.

“I can’t be here tomorrow to vote in person, so I was kind of hoping that my absentee ballot would have come by now,” said voter Nikhil Bafna.

Anyone who still plans to cast a mail-in ballot will need to bring it in person and drop it off by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

To be counted, it needed to be postmarked in the mail by Monday.

“In person voting pretty much matched what it was in August and our vote-by-mail is ahead by about 20,000 ballots,” said West.

Issue 1, codifying the right to an abortion in the Ohio Constitution and Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana, seem to be driving interest in this year’s election.

“Everybody has opinions on abortion rights, so if you care about it, one way or another, you should vote,” said Bafna.