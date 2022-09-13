CLEVELAND (WJW) — SkyFOX caught an overhead glimpse of what may be the Cleveland Browns’ new field design Tuesday morning, just in time for the season home opener on Sunday.

Fans, in August, were given an opportunity to vote for their favorite field design out of four options, seen here. Two of the options featured Browns helmets with either white or orange letters in the endzone. The others featured the team’s alternate elf logo mid-field.

We reached out to the Browns for comment.

The Browns host the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.