***Watch coverage from last season in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official — the votes are in and Brownie the Elf isn’t going anywhere.

The Cleveland Browns announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that fans chose to keep Brownie on the 50-yard line at the Cleveland Browns stadium this season.

For weeks, fans have been asked to vote for what the Browns should put at the center of the gridiron.

“Field vote king defends his crown,” the Browns said on social media with a photo of Brownie posing on the field.

The current field design was revealed last September, ahead of the 2022 season.

The Browns start their regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.