EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Voters in East Cleveland decided against ousting another mayor on Tuesday.

This was the second time Mayor Brandon King faced a recall election. Unofficial results show that voters overwhelmingly decided against removing King from office.

Back in August, the FOX 8 I-Team obtained video showing King and other employees drinking alcohol in the city garage, which is a violation of East Cleveland’s city employee handbook.

At that time, King released a statement defending his actions.

“If I want to wind down a six- or seven-day work week by having a Guinness stout (not beer) and smoking a cigar in the garage, after hours, with staff, residents and stakeholders and discuss the dysfunction of our legislative body or the revitalization opportunities that are before us or international politics, no policy or media outlet is going to stop me,” the statement said, in part.

King narrowly kept his position after a recall effort last year.

He became the mayor in 2016 after residents voted to recall then-Mayor Gary Norton.