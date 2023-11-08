*Above video is a recent story about Medina City Council’s vote on deer culling*

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Bow hunting will be allowed in the city limits of Medina after voters approved the measure, according to Tuesday’s election results.

Approval of the ordinance means there can be crossbow and longbow hunting of white-tailed deer, but with a list of certain conditions in the city’s code.

In Tuesday’s election, 5,552 residents (58%) voted in favor of the ordinance and 4,006 residents (42%) voted against it. The results still need to be certified by election officials.

Medina City Council previously passed an ordinance that allowed limited hunting of white-tailed deer with bows because of the large numbers of deer within city limits, but with some restrictions.

Ordinance No. 162-22 passed by voters Tuesday comes with the following list of guidelines.

