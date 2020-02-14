Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Voter registration deadline is days away for Ohio’s primary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s primary election is Feb. 18.

To register online, you need your Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of your social security number. (Click here to register)

The primary election is March 17.

Primary ballots by county:

Your Local Election Headquarters here

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App