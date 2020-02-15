Voter registration deadline for Ohio primary is Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Ohio’s primary election.
To register online, you need your Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of your social security number. (Click here to register)
The primary election is March 17.
Primary ballots by county:
- Ashland County
- Ashtabula County
- Carroll County
- Columbiana County
- Cuyahoga County
- Erie County
- Geauga County
- Holmes County
- Huron County
- Lake County
- Lorain County
- Mahoning County
- Medina County
- Portage County
- Richland County
- Summit County
- Stark County
- Tuscawaras County
- Wayne County
Your Local Election Headquarters here