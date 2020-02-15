Watch Now
Voter registration deadline for Ohio primary is Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Ohio’s primary election.

To register online, you need your Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of your social security number. (Click here to register)

The primary election is March 17.

Primary ballots by county:

