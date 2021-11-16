Vote on new Ohio congressional map on track by Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A map of Ohio’s new congressional districts appears fast-tracked to be pushed through the Republican-led Legislature before Thanksgiving. That’s over the objections of voting-rights advocates and Democrats.
GOP House Speaker Bob Cupp revealed details of an updated version. It cleared an Ohio Senate committee along partisan lines Tuesday. An afternoon floor vote was expected.
At issue is the once-per-decade requirement that states redraw congressional districts to reflect updated census figures.
The process has been beset by delays, and Republicans and Democrats have proposed competing maps. (The Democrats’ map is shown below. A copy of the Republican map was not immediately available.)
Republican state Sen. Rob McColley said the latest map makes seven of 15 districts competitive.