Vote on new Ohio congressional map on track by Thanksgiving

Empty voting stations are seen during the Special Election Primary at Cudell Recreation Center in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District on August 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Today’s Special Election was triggered after former Rep. Marcia Fudge joined the Biden administration to become the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Congressional candidate Nina Turner and Councilwoman Shontel Brown are the frontrunners ahead of 11 other Democrats in the race. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A map of Ohio’s new congressional districts appears fast-tracked to be pushed through the Republican-led Legislature before Thanksgiving. That’s over the objections of voting-rights advocates and Democrats.

GOP House Speaker Bob Cupp revealed details of an updated version. It cleared an Ohio Senate committee along partisan lines Tuesday. An afternoon floor vote was expected.

At issue is the once-per-decade requirement that states redraw congressional districts to reflect updated census figures.

The process has been beset by delays, and Republicans and Democrats have proposed competing maps. (The Democrats’ map is shown below. A copy of the Republican map was not immediately available.)

The Democrat-introduced map.

Republican state Sen. Rob McColley said the latest map makes seven of 15 districts competitive.