CLEVELAND – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

The Season 26 Finale of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ will air this Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 p.m.

But first, we need your help to select the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, new addition John Sabol, and Producer Nick Kovach have narrowed the field to four finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner. You can vote for the most deserving student-athlete in the poll below, until Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Fan votes will count for one-third of the final total.

We will announce the 2022 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season 26 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, Friday night at 11 p.m. only on FOX 8.

Here are the 4 finalists in alphabetical order :

– ROCCO CONTI, RB Olmsted Falls

OFFENSE: 2,183 Total Yards, 32 TDs

– MICHAEL KILBANE, DE St. Edward

DEFENSE: 110 Tackles, 9 TFL, 11.5 Sacks, 1 Fumble Recovery

– BRENNAN SCHRAMM, WR Medina

OFFENSE: 91 Receptions, 1,371 Total Yards, 14 TDs

– LAMAR SPERLING, RB Archbishop Hoba

OFFENSE: 2,596 Total Yards, 43 TDs

