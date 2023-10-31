*For previous FNTD coverage, watch above.

CLEVELAND – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

The Season 27 Finale of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ will air this Friday, Nov. 3.

We needed your help to select the 2023 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, new addition John Sabol, and Producer Nick Kovach have narrowed the field to four finalists.

Here are the 4 finalists in alphabetical order :

– MARCO CIRIGLIANO – RB, Columbia: 2,000+ Total Yards, 27 TDs

– MARQUISE DAVIS – RB, Cleveland Heights: 2,400+ Total Yards, 33 TDs

– SEAN PATRICK – RB, Kenston: 1,700+ Total Yards, 29 TDs

– DANNY STODDARD – QB, Medina: 4,300+ Total Yards, 52 TDs

Fan votes will count for one-third of the final total, along with the votes from our team.

We will announce the 2023 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season 27 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, Friday night, only on FOX 8.

