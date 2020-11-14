Vote for ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

After six weeks of the 2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs, several local schools have advanced to next weekend’s State Championship Games.

The Season 24 Finale of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ airs Friday, Nov. 20 during FOX 8 News at 10 p.m.

But first, we need your help to select the 2020 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of Sports Director John Telich, Sports Anchor P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan and Producer Nick Kovach have narrowed the field to just three finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner.

You can vote for the most deserving student-athlete in the poll below, until Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Fan votes will count for one-third of the final total.

We will announce the 2020 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season 24 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, Friday night at 10:00 p.m.

Here are the 3 finalists in alphabetical order :

– Ian Kipp, QB Mentor

– Joe Labas, QB Brecksville-Broadview Hts.

– Joshua Lemon, RB Perry (Stark Co.)

