CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their “Top 10 Submissions” for the team’s new dog logo!

Earlier this month, fans were asked to start sharing their artwork on social media and submit design ideas on the Cleveland Browns website.

Fans were then asked to vote on their favorite of nearly 300 entries.

In a post to social media Wednesday night, the Browns unveiled their Top 10 Submissions and said “It’s almost time to count up the votes!”

The artist who receives the highest number of votes will be placed with a mix of three local designs for the final round of voting, which will open on May 10 and close in early June.

Fans can cast their vote on their favorite artwork on the Cleveland Browns website with one vote per email address.

Click here to vote.

In March, fans voted to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” and the Mastiff breed was chosen.

To see the top ten designs so far, click here.