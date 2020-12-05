LIVE: Volunteers with ‘Donte’s Gift Express’ wrapping presents to surprise families in need

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some generous volunteers are coming together to help wrap presents for families in need this holiday season.

Donte Gibbs, founder of Donte’s Gift Express, organized the event at the Salvation Army.

“The value of family often gets lost during the holiday season. This year especially has tested our humanity and our health. With that in mind, we are unwrapping the joy of family this holiday season by delivering gifts to families with handwritten notes and reusable cloth masks,” he said.

The presents and masks will be delivered as a surprise to 500 families in East Cleveland.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: