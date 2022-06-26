CLEVELAND (WJW) — Volunteers will gather on Sunday morning to build a new basketball court for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio on Cleveland’s east side.

The Broadway Club, at 6114 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, will be one of the only Boys & Girls Clubs in the country with an outdoor multipurpose court, called a VersaCourt, right there on site.

Starting at 10 a.m., more than 70 volunteers from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association will install the court, which can be used for basketball, tennis and ice skating.

They’ll also fix up the baseball diamond and spruce up the urban garden at the club, which is the largest of their 48 sites, serving 170 kids per day.